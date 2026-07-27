Cognizant deepens Anthropic tie-up with Claude Partner Network expansion

Cognizant has expanded its partnership with Anthropic, becoming one of a small number of global premier partners in the Claude Partner Network, the Nasdaq-listed company said.

The expanded partnership addresses the gap between model capability and companies' ability to drive business results. It brings together the domain context, engineering depth and delivery scale needed to embed AI into the systems enterprises already run.

"Our role is to be the bridge. We bring the industry context, the engineering scale and the trust frameworks that use Claude to deliver production outcomes inside the most demanding enterprise environments," Cognizant Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar said in a statement.