Commerce ministry holds talks with exporters to counter steep US tariffs

The Commerce Ministry will hold a series of meetings this week with exporters from various sectors, including chemicals, gems and jewellery, to discuss ways to boost exports to new markets to shield industries from the steep 50 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods, an official said on Wednesday.

The official also said work is progressing fast on the formulation of the Export Promotion Mission, announced in the Budget for 2025-26.

"In the next 2-3 days, the ministry will meet stakeholders on the diversification of exports," the official added.

The steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the United States, which came into effect from August 27, would impact exports worth more than $48 billion.