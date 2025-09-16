Commerce ministry tells retailers to highlight discounts from GST rate cuts

The commerce and industry ministry has directed physical retail chains to prominently display and advertise discounts due to the recent GST rate rationalisation.

In a communication to the Retailers Association of India, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said retailers should reflect the GST reduction in the receipt / bill as GST discount and major focus be given on high impact products.

"Prominently display and advertise 'Discount due to GST' through their networks. For example - posters / flyers and ads (print, TV and online) through their own retail networks," it said.

The department has also suggested that sales figure be monitored during this festive season and highlighted through various channels.