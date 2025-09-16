FMCG majors cut prices as firms pass on GST benefit to consumers

Several fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies said they will pass on the full benefit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts to consumers.

Dairy major Mother Dairy on Tuesday announced rate cuts across its portfolio, including milkshakes, paneer, jams, and frozen products under its Safal brand. These will be effective from September 22.

“The recent GST reduction across a wide range of dairy and processed food products represents a progressive step that will significantly boost consumption and accelerate the adoption of safe, high-quality packaged offerings. As a consumer-centric organisation, we are passing on 100 per cent of the tax benefit to our patrons,” said Manish Bandlish, managing director at Mother Dairy.

Prices of paneer packs of 200 gm and 400 gm will fall to Rs 92 and Rs 174, from Rs 95 and Rs 180 earlier. Packaged paneer will be exempt from GST from September 22. Meanwhile, 180 ml packs of milkshakes will now retail at Rs 28 instead of Rs 30. Prices of 500 gm and 100 gm butter will fall to Rs 285 and Rs 58, from Rs 305 and Rs 62 earlier. The 180 gm pack of cheese cubes will fall to Rs 135 from Rs 145 earlier. Additionally, 200 gm packs of tomato puree will cost Rs 25 from Rs 27 earlier, while 400 gm packs of pickles will cost Rs 120 from Rs 130 earlier. These were earlier in the 12 per cent slab and have moved to the 5 per cent slab.

Ice creams, which attracted 18 per cent GST earlier, will now move to the 5 per cent slab. Chocobars, vanilla cups, and ice candies priced at Rs 10 will now cost Rs 9, while 100 ml packs of butterscotch cones will fall to Rs 30 from Rs 35 and 150 ml packs of cassata will cost Rs 60 from Rs 70 earlier. “With this change, our entire portfolio now falls either under the exempt or the lowest slab of 5 per cent. We are confident this measure will positively impact the entire value chain: farmers will benefit from increased demand, while consumers will gain from affordable pricing and greater access,” Bandlish added.