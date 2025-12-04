Home / Industry / News / Commercial & Industrial renewable capacity to hit 60-80 GW by 2030

Commercial & Industrial renewable capacity to hit 60-80 GW by 2030

The official said that by 2030, C&I RE capacity will be between 60 GW and 80 GW

The C&I are non-residential electricity users like factories, office buildings, retail stores, schools, and hospitals. They can either install RE capacity on their land or premises or developer can set up plants for them for supply of green power to them.
Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:02 PM IST
India's renewable energy capacity under the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment will increase to 60-80 GW by 2030, with such installations exceeding 6 GW in 2025 alone, a senior official said on Thursday.
 
The C&I are non-residential electricity users like factories, office buildings, retail stores, schools, and hospitals. They can either install RE capacity on their land or premises or developer can set up plants for them for supply of green power to them.
 
Addressing the CII IndiaEdge event, New & Renewable Energy Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi said, "There is also going to be an increasing induction of RE through C&I contract. We have seen an increasing trade in the last couple of years and this year I believe C&I installation will exceed about 6 GW.
 
The official said that by 2030, C&I RE capacity will be between 60 GW and 80 GW.
 
"If our data centre projection remains steady, then about 60 GW to 80 GW of RE will be provided by the developers to CNI consumers. Similarly distributed RE is going to wrap up in a very big way. We have seen massive induction in the last couple of years." This assumes significance in view of India's ambitious target of having 500GW of renewable energy by 2030. This year, between PM-KUSUM and PM Suryaaghar Yojana, about nine GW of capacity addition has already happened, and we estimate that this will touch about 12 GW by the end of the year, he stated.
 
But given the kind of growth projections that India has, and if our (GDP) growth projection of six and a half per cent and above is sustained over a period of time, then our electricity demand is only exponential interest, and to that extent, the contribution of RE for meeting this demand is going to be significant, he opined.
 
He said, "We have already initiated a VGF scheme for induction of battery at transmission and distribution level, and that is only going to intensify. Our least cost pathway suggests that we need to add about 240GWh of battery storage by 2047 and to that extent, there is a need to quickly adapt battery technologies.
 
"We expected to reach 65GW solar module by June 2026, and we are working on ways in which this achievement in module will be supplemented by the manufacturing capacity of ingot, and polysilicon," he added.
 
He suggested that by adding more C&I and decentralised renewable energy capacity, India is freeing up demand.

Topics :Industry Newsrenewable energyenergy sector

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

