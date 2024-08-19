Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Container traffic at ICTT Cochin decreases 7% to 73,376 TEUs in July

This was for the third consecutive month that the container handling at the facility stood at more than 72,000 TEUs

Container, Trade
The ICTT handled 79,044 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in June. | Representative photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 7:49 PM IST
Container traffic at DP World-operated International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Cochin fell 7 per cent to 73,376 TEUs in July as compared to the previous month, the company said.

The ICTT handled 79,044 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in June, the company said in a statement.

This was, however, for the third consecutive month that the container handling at the facility stood at more than 72,000 TEUs, it said.

DP World's ICTT provides mother vessel (mainline) connectivity to the Far East, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Europe/Mediterranean, and Singapore.


First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

