Copper industry raises concerns over rising UAE imports under CEPA

The Indian Primary Copper Producers Association (IPCPA) has raised concerns over rising copper rod imports from the UAE under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), warning that the trend threatens domestic investments in copper refining.

Since 1996, Indian producers - Hindustan Copper Ltd, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta Ltd, and Kutch Copper Ltd (Adani Group) - have built a domestic refined copper capacity of 1.25 million tonne, against a projected demand of 0.85 million tonne for FY25. The industry had plans to expand capacity further in the coming decade.

However, IPCPA in a letter to the commerce ministry said CEPA poses "a significant obstacle" to these plans, as the UAE, despite having no copper mining, smelting, or refining infrastructure, is exporting copper rods to India with minimal value addition. The UAE firms merely convert imported copper cathodes into rods, a process that alters the tariff classification but adds negligible real value, according to IPCPA.

Imports remained low in FY23 and FY24 due to phased tariff reductions under CEPA. But the duty on copper rods was reduced from 2 per cent to 1 per cent in May 2025 and is scheduled to be fully eliminated by May 2026. As a result, copper rod imports from the UAE nearly doubled to 86.06 kilotonnes in FY25 from 43.45 kt in FY24. Non-advance authorization imports surged 239 per cent, from 18.82 kt in FY24 to 63.89 kt in FY25. In the first four months of FY26 alone, imports hit 42.71 kt - already half of FY25 levels. "We are seeing a clear uptick in imports under CEPA, and expect a further surge once duties are brought down to zero," the association warned, citing similar trends under other FTAs like India-ASEAN and India-Japan.

IPCPA also criticized the high tariff rate quota (TRQ) of 85,000 tonnes for copper rods under CEPA, calling it excessive and lacking protective value for domestic producers. With Chinese-controlled supply chains dominating the copper flow into UAE and negligible local processing, IPCPA cautioned that the current Product-Specific Rule (PSR) under CEPA is allowing minimally processed goods to enter India duty-free - undermining the domestic copper industry's long-term viability. "India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) presents a significant obstacle to the domestic copper manufacturing sector," IPCPA said. In 2022-23, and 2023-24, imports under the CEPA were low. This, according to the Association, was largely because the duties are being reduced in a phased manner over a period of five years.

