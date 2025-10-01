Ambani tops Hurun India Rich List 2025, Roshni Nadar leads among women

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani and family regained their top position from Gautam Adani and family to be India’s richest despite a 6 per cent decline in their overall wealth to ₹9.55 trillion, according to M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, which has featured 358 billionaires.

At the second position, Gautam Adani and family saw a decline of 30 per cent in their overall wealth to ₹8.15 trillion. This comes after the average wealth of people featured in the report declined to ₹9,850 crore in 2025 from ₹10,320 crore due to tariff headwinds and geopolitical tensions, the report noted.

“It was not an easy year from an Indian standpoint. Headwinds such as energy sector erosion, global commodity volatility, high borrowing costs, governance scrutiny, the slide in Gautam Adani’s fortunes, the decline in Mukesh Ambani’s net worth, pharma’s post-pandemic cooling, corrections in select FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) stocks, and valuation pressures on late-stage startups tempered exuberance. Despite that, our Indian entrepreneurs have done very well,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher, Hurun India. At the third spot came Roshni Nadar Malhotra and family with wealth of ₹2.84 trillion. This year, for the first time in 14 years, Malhotra became the first businesswoman to be featured on Hurun’s top 10 rich list, and also became India’s richest woman, Junaid added. This comes after Malhotra received a 47 per cent stake in HCL’s holding companies as a gift from her father Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL Technologies, in March 2025.

Aravind Srinivas, founder of Perplexity, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered answer engine, is not only a new entrant to the list but also the youngest among India’s billionaires. At the age of 31, he amassed wealth of ₹21,190 crore. From a 14-year perspective, the threshold to enter the top 10 rich list has gone from ₹30,000 crore to ₹1.83 trillion, and the number of billionaires in India has gone from 56 to 358, said Junaid. The combined wealth of the top 10 in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 equals 28 per cent of the rest of the list, with Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani's wealth alone accounting for 12 per cent of overall wealth, the report stated. At the same time, the entry threshold for the top 10 list has surged to ₹1.83 trillion, up from ₹1.63 trillion last year, the report stated, highlighting that this has made it tougher for newcomers to break into the elite ranks.

Serum Institute of India’s (SII’s) Cyrus S Poonawalla and family saw a decline of 15 per cent in their wealth to ₹2.46 trillion in 2025, coming fourth on the list. On the other hand, Aditya Birla Group’s Kumar Mangalam Birla and family entered the top five with a 1 per cent drop in their wealth to ₹2.33 trillion. With India creating a new billionaire every week for two years now, the overall surge in wealth creation came from sectors like technology, industrial products, automobiles, infrastructure, jewellery, and real estate, fuelled by domestic demand, and policy-driven manufacturing growth, the report stated.