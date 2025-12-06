Home / Industry / News / India cautions lenders on financing new solar module units amid oversupply

India cautions lenders on financing new solar module units amid oversupply

Several Indian companies have expanded solar module capacity over the past three years, targeting exports to the United States

In the letter, the ministry told the finance ministry to advise lenders
Reuters
Dec 06 2025
India's clean energy ministry has urged banks and other lenders to be cautious in financing new solar photovoltaic module manufacturing capacity, highlighting the potential for oversupply in the local market, a ministry letter reviewed by Reuters showed. 
Several Indian companies have expanded solar module capacity over the past three years, targeting exports to the United States. But higher US tariffs and increased scrutiny by the US on Indian shipments for China-made components have hit exports, raising concerns of oversupply in India, where new solar project installations have slowed due to weak demand.
 
In the letter, the ministry told the finance ministry to advise lenders "to adopt a calibrated and well-informed approach while evaluating proposals for financing additional standalone solar PV module manufacturing capacity." The clean energy ministry and the finance ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. 
This is the first time India's clean energy ministry has acknowledged the risk of oversupply of solar modules, also known as solar panels, in local solar markets. 
India's solar module manufacturing capacity is expected to rise by a third to 200 gigawatts (GW) in the next few years, while its cell production could grow nearly four-fold to 100 GW, exceeding the local demand, the ministry said. 
The ministry suggested lenders should prioritise funding for integrated facilities that can produce solar cells, ingots, wafers and polysilicon to reduce India's reliance on imports mainly from China. 
The clean energy ministry also cited a letter written by the All India Solar Industries Association asking the Indian Banks' Association to stop funding for new, unviable module manufacturing projects to avoid future bankruptcies.

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 12:04 AM IST

