India cautions lenders on financing new solar module units amid oversupply

India's clean energy ministry has urged banks and other lenders to be cautious in financing new solar photovoltaic module manufacturing capacity, highlighting the potential for oversupply in the local market, a ministry letter reviewed by Reuters showed.

Several Indian companies have expanded solar module capacity over the past three years, targeting exports to the United States. But higher US tariffs and increased scrutiny by the US on Indian shipments for China-made components have hit exports, raising concerns of oversupply in India, where new solar project installations have slowed due to weak demand.

In the letter, the ministry told the finance ministry to advise lenders "to adopt a calibrated and well-informed approach while evaluating proposals for financing additional standalone solar PV module manufacturing capacity." The clean energy ministry and the finance ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.