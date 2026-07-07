Space debris: Cosmoserve to test debris removal technology aboard Vikram-1

As Skyroot Aerospace prepares for the launch of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, one of its payloads is set to mark a significant milestone in active debris removal (ADR) by demonstrating a potential long-term solution to the growing problem of space debris.

Cosmoserve Space, an Indian startup developing ADR technologies, on Tuesday announced Mission Embrace, its first orbital technology demonstration mission, which will fly aboard Skyroot Aerospace's maiden orbital launch, Mission Aagaman, during the approved launch window between July 12 and August 4, 2026.

Mission Embrace will fly aboard Vikram-1 while attempting what the company describes as the world's first demonstration of soft robotic capture in orbit.

Cosmoserve Space is developing technologies to address one of the most pressing challenges in spaceflight: the growing population of inactive satellites and orbital debris. With thousands of defunct satellites and debris objects currently orbiting Earth, and many more expected as satellite constellations expand, ADR is emerging as a critical capability for ensuring long-term orbital sustainability. The company's proposed solution is a dual-spacecraft system in which a robotic servicer spacecraft captures and removes defunct satellites at what it says is around one-tenth the cost of comparable solutions. "Mission Embrace forms part of India's first private orbital launch carrying satellite payloads while also attempting the world's first demonstration of soft robotic capture in orbit. We developed this technology from concept to flight-ready hardware in just four months within a company that is less than a year old, without compromising engineering rigour," said Chiranjeevi Phanindra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cosmoserve Space.

At the centre of the system is the company's soft robotic capture mechanism, a compliant technology designed to gently latch onto unprepared and non-cooperative objects in orbit — the conditions typically associated with defunct satellites. Mission Embrace will validate the capture technology in the space environment for the first time, a milestone the company says is foundational to its broader roadmap for debris removal. "Through this mission with Skyroot, we are demonstrating how rapidly India's private space ecosystem can innovate through collaboration. Mission Embrace is an important milestone in advancing technologies that will enable orbital sustainability and space debris removal," Phanindra added.