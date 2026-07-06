Tier-II cities become real estate developers' next address for growth

The demand profile is also changing as buyers increasingly seek larger homes and better amenities. According to Crisil, 2BHK and 3BHK apartments accounted for more than 75 per cent of total supply over the past five financial years, while the average size of 3BHK-and-above units has increased, indicating a preference for spacious living. Average ticket sizes have crossed ₹1 crore in Bhubaneswar, Indore, and Lucknow. Indore, Lucknow, and Surat have more than 20 per cent of active supply priced above ₹2 crore, while Jaipur, Nagpur, Nashik, and Vadodara continue to be led by the mid-segment market, with more than 75 per cent of supply priced below ₹75 lakh.