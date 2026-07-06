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Bhubaneswar to get two more data centres with over ₹1K cr investment

Bhubaneswar is set to add two new data centres worth over ₹1,000 crore as Odisha strengthens its digital infrastructure and data governance ecosystem

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Sources said Adani Group’s proposed data centre will come at Info Valley
Hemant Kumar Rout Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 10:54 PM IST
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With the high-security data centre of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) nearing completion on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the Odisha capital is poised for another major leap in digital infrastructure, as two more data centres are slated to come up at a combined investment of over ₹1,000 crore. 
Sources said, Adani Group has proposed to set up an advanced data centre with an investment of ₹800 crore, while the Odisha government has decided to establish another data centre at a cost of ₹266.48 crore. The twin projects signal the state’s growing ambition to position Bhubaneswar as a key data infrastructure destination in eastern India, leveraging its improving digital connectivity, reliable power availability, disaster-resilient geography. 
Sources said Adani Group’s proposed data centre will come at Info Valley. 
The facility is expected to function as a hyperscale digital infrastructure supporting cloud computing, artificial intelligence and digital governance platforms. 
According to the company, the project is expected to generate around 200 high-end direct and indirect employment opportunities while creating a digital ecosystem that can attract technology firms and cloud service providers. "The project has been announced as part of the company's greater push for digital infrastructure. It is on schedule," company sources said.
Complementing the two data centres, the Odisha Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has recently approved the establishment of a new State Data Centre 2.0 (SDC 2.0) to strengthen the state's digital governance architecture. The proposed facility will replace and substantially augment the capacity of the existing State Data Centre, which currently hosts hundreds of government applications and databases serving citizens across departments. 
Anu Garg, Chief Secretary, said the new facility will be a tier-III compliant, provide scalable cloud infrastructure, high-end computing capability, enhanced cybersecurity features and disaster recovery mechanisms to support the rapidly growing digital ecosystem of the state government. 
The proposed centre is expected to accommodate the increasing demand arising from e-governance initiatives, digital public services, artificial intelligence applications and the integration of government databases. 
The project will be designed to ensure uninterrupted availability of critical government services while improving data security, business continuity and compliance with national cyber security standards. Once operational, it will become the backbone of Odisha's digital governance infrastructure, supporting departments ranging from revenue and health to education, policing and welfare delivery, Garg said. 
The decision was take a month after the state government rolled out a new data policy that lays down an ambitious framework for governance-driven data management, administrative efficiency, interoperability, privacy protection and centralised analytics infrastructure. 
The Odisha State Data Policy (OSDP) 2026 will help create a unified state-wide data governance architecture covering the entire lifecycle of government data - from collection and storage to sharing, archival and destruction. 
Unlike earlier state-level data governance frameworks in India that largely focused on open-data access and departmental digitisation, the new policy aims to build an integrated and legally compliant data ecosystem with provisions for data ownership, API governance, role-based access control and centralised data warehousing. 
Vishal Kumar Dev, additional chief secretary of the Electronics and IT Department, said data is the next strategic asset for efficient governance and economic growth. "Odisha is strengthening its digital data infrastructure to create a robust system for collecting, storing, sharing and using data," he added.
   

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Topics :Data centreBhubaneswarAdani

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 10:54 PM IST

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