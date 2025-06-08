Covid surge, summer migration may hit project timelines in short term

Seasonal migration of workers during summer along with caution around rising Covid infections is likely to delay project timelines by at least six weeks. This is seen even as developers take the aid of technology and re-skilling to address the issue.

Anoop Garg, director of Delhi NCR-based Uninav Developers said the onset of peak summer coupled with a fresh rise in Covid cases is add­ing to the pressure on the real estate sector. “We have obser­ved that during the summer months, several skilled workers return to their native places due to health concerns, extreme temperatures, or agricultural responsibilities,” he added.

Ashwinder R Singh, chair of the Confederation for Indian Industry's (CII's) real estate committee said that while extreme summer heat and intermittent Covid cases can create short-term pressure on labour productivity, the overall impact on timelines remains contained for those who plan well. India recorded 6,133 active Covid cases as of June 8, a huge rise compared to just 35 on April 28. Garg added that this seasonal migration, along with heightened caution around Covid infections, is likely to delay certain project timelines by three-six weeks.

This, he said, would particularly affect construction phases that demand specialised trades such as electrical work, plumbing, and structural finishing. Developers are also starting to invest in modern construction techniques, including precast building materials, aluminum formwork, and 3D printing as well, to reduce on-site dependency on skilled teams. “We're now banking on system formwork, which is technology driven. It’s something like buying factory-produced cut-and-bent alum­in­­i­­um/ steel. By using this, our labour requirements at the site fall,” Subir Malhotra, wholetime director at engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm Capacit’e Infraprojects told Business Standard. This mode of construction uses lightweight, reusable aluminium panels to create mou­lds for pouring concrete and shaping various concrete elem­e­nts like walls, floors, and beams.

“Today, Capacit’e owns almost 300,000 square metres of system formwork, which we use at almost every site of ours. This has reduced our labour shortage, but I'm still facing shortages of labour outside. It is a universal industry problem,” he added. “Precast elements, manufactured in controlled environments, not only enhance speed and precision but also allow us to work with smaller, more efficient teams on the ground,” Garg said. Umesh Rathore, vice-president of sales and marketing at VVIP group, said that to mitigate potential delays, it is increasing reliance on faster construction methods. These include aluminium formwork shuttering, which reduces labour dependency and speeds up the execution cycle.