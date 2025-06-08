CCPA's advisory on dark patterns sent to over 50 online platforms

India's consumer protection watchdog recently issued an advisory to over 50 online platforms, asking them to eliminate dark patterns and conduct self-audits in three months.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) sent the directive not just to e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart, but also to travel aggregators, food-tech platforms, ride-hailing firms, meditech start-ups, streaming services, and fintech companies.

Business Standard reviewed a copy of the June 5 email, which noted ongoing instances of dark pattern use despite existing guidelines. In some cases, the CCPA said it had issued notices. The advisory cited Rule 4(9) of the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, which mandates that consumer consent for purchases must be explicitly obtained — not automatically recorded through pre-ticked checkboxes or similar mechanisms.