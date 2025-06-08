Home / Industry / News / Midwest set to lead India's rare earth magnet charge from December

Midwest set to lead India's rare earth magnet charge from December

Hyderabad-based MAM to start 500-tonne annual rare earth magnet output by December and invest ₹1,000 crore in three years to scale capacity and secure raw material

magnet, metal
premium
IPO-bound Midwest Ltd is in the business of integrated mining, processing, and export of natural stones and quartz for around four decades.
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's solution to the ongoing crisis on rare earth magnets may well be on track, as Hyderabad-based Midwest Advanced Materials (MAM) is all set to produce the country's first rare earth magnets by December from its 500-tonne-per-annum facility in Hyderabad, a top company executive told Business Standard on Sunday.
 
The Kollareddy-family-owned company is also mulling investments to the tune of ₹1,000 crore over a period of three years to expand its capacity to around 5,000 tonnes per annum, in addition to backward integration. Midwest Ltd (a sister concern of MAM) has secured mines containing monazite (feedstock for rare earths) strategically in Sri Lanka to ensure its long-term roadmap, said Ram Kollareddy, Chief Executive Officer, Midwest Ltd. Midwest Ltd owns these mines and is gearing up for a ₹650 crore initial public offering (IPO) soon.
 
MAM has also secured technology to extract and process rare earth magnets from the Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC) in Hyderabad.
 
“By December, we will be supplying the first products, and the industry may take a few months to test these customised products. Right now, the plant is built for a capacity of 500 tonnes per annum. The idea is to scale it up once we stabilise the product and streamline the production,” said Kollareddy.  ALSO READ: Rare earth crisis: Indian companies hopeful as global panic sets in
 
China's Ministry of Commerce, in early April, imposed export restrictions on several rare earth elements and magnets as a response to United States President Donald Trump's tariff increase on Beijing's products. This resulted in panic across the world, with several European auto supplier plants and production lines already shut down. Indian industry, too, had raised concerns, citing depleting stocks. “This problem was always there and it got accelerated due to the recent tariff war. Midwest is geared up to ease the challenges of the industry,” he said about the current crisis on magnets.
 
“We are already in touch with most of the major motor manufacturers in India apart from wind turbine and MRI manufacturers,” he said.
 
IPO-bound Midwest Ltd is in the business of integrated mining, processing, and export of natural stones and quartz for around four decades. It is the largest producer and exporter of Black Galaxy Granite (BGG), a premium variety of granite known for its unique aesthetics. It also holds a significant 23 per cent share of the Indian export market for BGG, according to a CRISIL report. The company also has an 11 per cent share in overall black granite production. It is the largest integrated quartz producer in India, with a capacity of 240,000 tonnes per annum in Phase I, catering to the engineered stone, solar glass, and semiconductor industries.
 
The production of monazite from Sri Lanka may take at least two years. MAM is collaborating with the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) to boost its technology, and India Rare Earths Limited (IREL) will supply the raw materials such as monazite.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CCPA's advisory on dark patterns sent to over 50 online platforms

Premium

Indo-Pak conflict: FMCG sales soar, auto sector hit in border areas in May

Premium

Chinese dumping concerns rise on PET resins; industry calls for action

Premium

Non-Mumbai builders tap into financial capital via redevelopment projects

Premium

Cement firms' Q4 volumes grow, but realisations decline amid weak pricing

Topics :TechnologyEarth magnetic fieldMining Hyderabad

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story