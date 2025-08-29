Critical mineral blocks auction: A snapshot of the progress so far

|Tranche 1
|Tranche 2
|Tranche 3
|Tranche 4
|Tranche 5
|Total Blocks put up for auction
|20
|18
|7
|21
|15
|Fresh Blocks
|20
|18
|0
|11
|7
|Reauctioned Blocks
|0
|0
|7
|10
|8
|Mining Leases (MLs)
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Composite Licences (CLs)
|16
|17
|7
|20
|13
|Preferred bidders announced
|6
|4
|4
|10
|10
|Less than 3 technically qualified bidders
|12
|9
|3
|7
|2
|No Bids
|2
|5
|0
|4
|3
|Source: Ministry of Mines
