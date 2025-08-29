Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw lauds Bengaluru talent, slams poor infra

While praising Bengaluru for its exceptional talent pool and pleasant weather, Biocon Biologics Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also drew attention to the city’s poor infrastructure, while at the same time offering suggestions on how these problems could be addressed.

‘B’luru has best talent, worst infra’

In an X post on Thursday, Shaw said, “Namma Bengaluru has the best talent and the best weather, but the worst infrastructure.”

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Airport first in India to get Level-2 Accessibility Accreditation Shaw called on Bengaluru’s civic authorities to take urgent action on the city’s infrastructure challenges, stressing that with its talent and climate, India’s Silicon Valley has the potential to rank among the world’s best if issues such as garbage, debris, and poor roads are effectively resolved.

“If we fix garbage debris and roads, we can be among the best cities in the world,” she said, adding that these gaps present a ‘great opportunity’ for the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). She also called on Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and BBMP chief commissioner Maheshwar Rao to collectively solve the problem. Karnataka deputy CM responds Responding to Shaw’s post, Shivakumar said, “I agree with you, Bengaluru has always had the talent, the weather, and the spirit. What it lacked was political will. That’s exactly what we are fixing now.” He further assured that every challenge, including garbage, roads, and debris, is being addressed with purpose and urgency. Reiterating his commitment to ensure that the infrastructure and governance act as a catalyst for growth, the minister said, “Namma Bengaluru has always stood for innovation, opportunity, and unmatched spirit.”