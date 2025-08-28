Home / Industry / News / Uppal Group to invest ₹100 cr in premium whisky brands Soorahi, Madhvan

Uppal Group to invest ₹100 cr in premium whisky brands Soorahi, Madhvan

Uppal Group will invest Rs 100 crore to expand premium whisky labels Soorahi and Madhvan, targeting 100,000 annual case sales and bottling capacity by FY26 amid strong alcobev growth

Earlier this month, Uppal Brewers launched Madhvan, a premium Scotch malt whisky priced at Rs 990 for a 750 ml bottle, less than eight months after rolling out its first label, Soorahi. (Image: Linkedin)
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 9:15 PM IST
Delhi-based realtor Uppal Group’s alcobev arm, Uppal Brewers and Distillers, plans to invest Rs 100 crore to scale its blended Indian whiskies Soorahi and the newly launched Madhvan.
 
Ankur Sachdeva, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said the company aims to achieve sales of 100,000 cases in the premium segment over the next three years.
 
“There are no limitations on the investment, and we are committed to backing the venture fully. Nearly 53–55 per cent of a case’s shelf price goes towards duties and taxes, which are funded entirely through internal accruals. If we achieve our three-year goal of 100,000 cases annually, we will deploy Rs 100 crore or more solely to fund this,” Sachdeva told Business Standard.
 
Earlier this month, Uppal Brewers launched Madhvan, a premium Scotch malt whisky priced at Rs 990 for a 750 ml bottle, less than eight months after rolling out its first label, Soorahi.
 
Uppal Brewers indicated that ‘Product 3’ and ‘Product 4’ are in the pipeline, likely as new whisky expressions catering to the premium and luxury segments. Eyeing growing demand for whisky in India, the brand plans to set up a bottling plant in either Uttarakhand or Madhya Pradesh by the end of FY26. Currently, it operates through a contractual tie-up in Punjab. 
 
“We cater to a discerning, quality-conscious consumer base, and our focus is on ensuring that product, pricing and quality remain paramount. As the business expands, our immediate priority is to set up a bottling plant, owned, leased or both, while a distillery is part of our five-year roadmap,” added Sachdeva.
 
Soorahi and Madhvan are currently available in Punjab and Delhi and are in the early stages of rollout in Haryana. The company plans to expand into five to six additional states, one each quarter, taking its presence to 10 or more states by the end of FY27.
 
On domestic and global expansion, Sachdeva said, “There is significant headroom for growth within India. For now, our strategy is to enter one new state each quarter. While we remain open to exploring global opportunities as they arise, our immediate priority is to strengthen our presence in the Indian market before looking overseas.”
 
India’s alcohol market, valued at Rs 5.3 lakh crore ($62 billion) and projected to grow 8–10 per cent in FY26, continues to be dominated by spirits, which account for nearly 70 per cent of revenues, according to a CRISIL report. Growth is particularly strong in the premium and aspirational segments, driven by urban consumers seeking products that combine craft with cultural identity.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

