Curbs on import of low-ash metallurgical coke extended for 6 months

Government extends curbs on low-ash metallurgical coke imports till June 30, 2026, while allowing free imports of high-ash coke

The coke with high-ash content (above 18 per cent) is outside the scope of this restriction | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
The government on Wednesday said it is extending import restrictions on low-ash metallurgical coke from January 1 till June 30, 2026.

However, the coke with high-ash content (above 18 per cent) is outside the scope of this restriction.

"Import of low ash metallurgical coke (having ash content below 18 per cent), including coke fines/coke breeze and ultra low Phosphorous metallurgical coke...is restricted from January 1, 2026, till June 30, 2026, and shall be permitted only in accordance..., while imports of metallurgical coke with ash content above 18 per cent and other imports...shall continue to remain free," the directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification.

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

