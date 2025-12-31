Curbs on import of low-ash metallurgical coke extended for 6 months

The government on Wednesday said it is extending import restrictions on low-ash metallurgical coke from January 1 till June 30, 2026.

However, the coke with high-ash content (above 18 per cent) is outside the scope of this restriction.

"Import of low ash metallurgical coke (having ash content below 18 per cent), including coke fines/coke breeze and ultra low Phosphorous metallurgical coke...is restricted from January 1, 2026, till June 30, 2026, and shall be permitted only in accordance..., while imports of metallurgical coke with ash content above 18 per cent and other imports...shall continue to remain free," the directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification.