India's lab-grown diamond market shines brighter with investor backing

PwC highlighted that India’s lab-grown diamond adoption has historically lagged global markets, but the shift is accelerating. Kushal Sinha, partner, retail and ecommerce at PwC Strategy, noted that India’s uptake was slow compared to the US and China, where lab-grown diamonds have already captured sizable share. “A year ago, US adoption had already crossed 60 per cent, China was in the 10-13 per cent range, while India was below 5 per cent.”