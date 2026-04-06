Customs duty cut fails to lift plastic sector as input costs remain high

Industry players across the plastic processing segment indicate that while the policy intent was to ease input costs and improve competitiveness, the ground reality reflects only marginal price corrections in select resins.
Manufacturers pointed out that prices of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins have declined by about ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 per tonne, respectively, on Monday, but the prices of other key feedstocks such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), medium-density polyethylene (MDPE), polypropylene (PP), and high impact polystyrene (HIPS) remain un-changed. The prices now range between ₹1.12 lakh per tonne to ₹1.8 lakh per tonne compared to ₹76,000 to ₹92,000 per tonne – from PVC to HIPS — a month ago.