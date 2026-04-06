Customs duty cut fails to lift plastic sector as input costs remain high

The Centre’s move to grant full Customs duty exemption on key petrochemical imports is yet to translate into tangible relief for India’s plastic manufacturers, who are badly hit by both global disruptions and weak domestic demand due to the West Asia crisis.

The prices of raw materials have risen by up to 75 per cent in the last one month following the disruption in import of crude oil. The 100 per cent exemption of Customs duty on around 40 critical petrochemical products, which will bring down the price by at least 7.5 per cent, has not been percolated to plastic product manufacturers, who say the impact on raw material prices remains limited and uneven.