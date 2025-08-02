'Dadagiri' biggest hurdle in Pune's industrial development: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said growing "dadagiri" (bullying) by certain elements to exert pressure on industries to hire particular persons or to award contracts to them is the biggest bottleneck in Pune's development.

If this mentality is not eradicated, Pune, the state's second largest city and one of the country's premier economic hubs, will not be able to achieve its true development potential, the CM warned.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Pune Metropolitan Region Growth Hub (PMR G-Hub) initiative on Friday. "Merely ensuring a hassle-free environment at the government level is not enough. The larger social and political ecosystem must also be conducive for businesses. Today, some people are pressuring industries to employ their recommended candidates, buy raw material from them, and allot contracts only to them. This kind of interference has become a major hurdle in Pune's progress," he asserted.