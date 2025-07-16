Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate to build ₹800 cr residential project in Pune

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) has launched a premium residential development project in Pune with an estimated revenue potential of ₹800 crore.
VANAHA Verdant, near Bavdhan in southwestern Pune, spreads across 5 acres and offers approximately 10 lakh square feet of saleable area. The project is part of a 1,000-acre integrated township planned by the company.
“With VANAHA Verdant, we are not just launching another project but shaping a new way of living in Pune. Its proximity to nature, integrated commercial spaces, and low-density layout reflect what today’s homebuyers value most: balance, access, and long-term value,” said Sriram Mahadevan, chief executive officer of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and managing director of Joyville Shapoorji Housing.
VANAHA, part of one of India's largest integrated townships, has over 350 acres dedicated to open spaces. It features a mix of residential, commercial, and retail spaces.
The project is located near major IT hubs such as Hinjewadi, Mahalunge-Mann Hi-Tech City Park, Baner, and the Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway. Future infrastructure initiatives — including the upcoming Metro Line 2 (Chandni Chowk to Viman Nagar), the proposed six-lane Paud–Mahad corridor, a new eight-lane flyover at Chandni Chowk, and the 14-lane-wide Pune Ring Road — will “significantly enhance” accessibility and value for residents, said SPRE.
SPRE has sold over 2,000 apartments worth Rs 1,800 crore across mid-segment and premium developments within the township.
In May 2025, the company, in partnership with Kreeva (the Kanodia Real Estate Venture arm) and ASK Property Fund, announced the launch of a luxury residential development in Sector 46, Gurugram. The project is estimated to generate revenue of over Rs 1,400 crore over the next five years.
Additionally, with a development potential of over 130 million square feet, SPRE is present in top Indian markets including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Kolkata, with a variety of developments across segments such as mid-income, luxury, and aspirational real estate.