Qatar's wealth fund hauls Byju's founder to Indian court for $235 mn

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is pursuing Byju Raveendran in Indian courts to collect $235 million from the embattled edtech entrepreneur, escalating a global legal battle that has ensnared one of India’s most prominent startup founders.

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), through its subsidiary Qatar Holding LLC, has stepped up its legal battle against Raveendran and his investment vehicle Byju’s Investments Pte Ltd (BIPL). It has moved Karnataka High Court seeking to collect on an arbitration award against Raveendran, who personally guaranteed a $150 million loan that went into default. It also seeks interest at 4 per cent per annum, compounding daily, accruing from February 28, 2024 to the date of payment. Such interest now amounts to over $14 million (about Rs 123 crore).

The dispute dates back to September 2022, when Qatar Holding extended $150 million in financing to BIPL. The loan was personally guaranteed by Raveendran, the co-founder and principal shareholder of Think & Learn Pvt Ltd (Byju’s – the troubled edtech firm). The funds were used to part finance the acquisition of 17,891,289 shares in Aakash Educational Services Ltd, with an express restriction against transferring those shares. In breach of the agreement, the shares were later transferred to another Singapore-based corporate entity controlled by Raveendran, QIA alleged. Following repeated defaults, Qatar Holding terminated the financing arrangement and demanded early repayment of $235 million. “Both BIPL and Raveendran failed to meet their respective obligations under the contract and the personal guarantee,” QIA alleged.

Global Freezing Order In March 2024, Qatar Holding commenced arbitration in Singapore. The Emergency Arbitrator ordered a global freezing order on BIPL’s and Raveendran’s funds and assets, up to a value of $235 million, amid the threat of dissipation of assets. The Singapore High Court subsequently confirmed the award and the global freezing order. On 14 July 2025, the final award was made by the arbitral tribunal to order the payment of $235 million to Qatar Holding immediately, and an interest rate of 4 per cent from February 2024, compounding daily. The accrued interest has already exceeded $14 million, increasing the total obligation to more than $249 million (Rs 2,183 crore).

Enforcement in India Qatar Holding filed an enforcement petition on 12 August 2025 before Karnataka High Court. The petition seeks enforcement of the award as a decree of court, and issuance of an injunction against transfer of assets by Raveendran or BIPL, along with attachment or sale of their immovable and movable assets in India. QIA’s enforcement action is the latest in a series of global judicial examinations facing Raveendran. In the US, QIA alleged that he has been held in contempt of court in bankruptcy hearings and directed to pay $10,000 (Rs 8.7 lakh) a day until he makes required disclosures. QIA also alleged that there have been claims of disappearance of $533 million in a $1.2 billion loan taken by a subsidiary of Think & Learn. Public accounts referenced his belligerent comments, including assertions that the missing money was “somewhere the lenders will never find.”

Meanwhile, Byju’s, the company he founded, continues its insolvency battle, with stakeholders blaming its crisis on senior-level mismanagement. For Qatar Holding, the enforcement petition is a concerted effort to reclaim money it is lawfully owed under contract. Armed with a worldwide freezing order and parallel proceedings in several jurisdictions, the sovereign wealth fund said it is pursuing all avenues of redress to hold Raveendran and his entities responsible. The legal battle marks an escalation in the bitter fight surrounding one of India’s most prominent startups. Byju’s, once valued at $22 billion, has faced mounting financial pressures and regulatory scrutiny as disputes with investors intensified.