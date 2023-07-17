Home / Industry / News / Decoded: What is the difference between low-cost and full-service airlines?

Decoded: What is the difference between low-cost and full-service airlines?

While the difference in ticket prices is obvious between the two kinds of carriers, there are other differences too. Read more to find out

Mayank Pandey New Delhi
Vistara, started in 2015, pitched itself at the other end of the spectrum -- a carrier with a business-class cabin on all planes. (Bloomberg)

4 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 2:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the Tata Group looks to merge its full-service carriers, Air India and Vistara and low-cost carriers, Air India Express and Air Asia, the airline will have a more integrated operations structure allowing it to operate more efficiently.

Talking about the rearrangement of operations, an Air India official said we have two concurrent integrations. One between two low-cost airlines, Air India Express and AirAsia India, and the other between the two full-service airlines, Air India and Vistara. The official said the group will integrate to make one full-service and one low-cost airline group.

In this story, we delve deeper to understand the differences between full-service and low-cost carriers.


Full-service carrier (FSC) and a Low-cost carrier (LCC): What is the difference?

As the name suggests, tickets from low-cost carriers are priced lower but also come with limited legroom and are bereft of any on-flight goodies like free-of-cost snacks, drinks, and food. On some low-cost airlines, a cup of water is all the passengers are served.

On the other hand, full-service airlines serve their customers with in-flight services like free-of-cost pillows, blankets, snacks, and drinks.

While these differences are pretty obvious, there are more subtle ones you may not be aware of.


Different strategies for making money

While full-service airlines tend to focus on network profitability, low-cost carriers concentrate on route profitability. In other words, while the low-cost carriers prefer not to serve a route if they do not have enough passengers, full-service airlines will let a marginal route survive if it feeds passenger traffic through a hub and onto a highly profitable route that helps cover the less profitable routes.

This is why routes with low-cost airlines have a shorter life and are eliminated or added in accordance with their own performance. Instead of focusing on hubs and connectivity, low-cost airlines are more concerned about individual route profitability.

This phenomenon also allows low-cost carriers to experiment more with new routes, which is not true with full-service airlines.


The difference in the composition of their fleet

Low-cost carriers usually operate the same kind of aircraft. For example, low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines operates more than 730 plans, all being Boeing 737 variants. Frontier Airlines, another low-cost carrier, has about 110 planes, all belonging to the same Airbus A320 family. These numbers were published in a simpleflying report.

While low-cost carriers have a great deal of uniformity in their fleet, full-service airlines operate a variety of aircraft. For example, the full-service British Airways has at least nine types of aircraft in its fleet. Another full-service airline, United Airlines, operates seven different plane types.


Why do full-service airlines and low-cost carriers have a different fleet composition?

Running just one type of aircraft is cheaper as the maintenance facilities required will be the same for all of these planes. Moreover, the employees also have to be trained to work with just one type of plane. It helps low-cost carriers to standardise things across the organisation. These steps go a long way in keeping the cost and, therefore, the fares down.

However, having just one type of plane in their fleet limits the ability of low-cost carriers to deal with different routes. On the other hand, full-service airlines have different types of aircraft to suit the need of the hour, allowing them to field the most suitable plane according to the route.

This results in full-service airlines offering services to more destinations and choices. However, this makes things costlier for both passengers and the airline.


Differences in revenue sources

Low-cost airlines rely heavily on ancillary revenue to make profits. Fares on low-cost airlines are sometimes so cheap that they earn very little to no money for the airline. This is why these airlines explore options to make money from ancillary sources, including the revenue from checked-in bags, on-flight snacks, and upfront seats sold.

On the other hand, full-service airlines charge a flat ticket price, and everything is included therein.

Also Read

Vistara reports first ever quarterly profit in Q3, figure undisclosed

Air India-Vistara to get $1.5-$1.8 billion from Tata Sons: Report

Air India, Vistara start integration process; joint town hall on March 2

Travel credit card launched by IDFC FIRST Bank, Club Vistara, & Mastercard

Vistara cash flow sufficient, won't need fund infusion for 6 months: CEO

G20 FSB releases global guidelines for crypto firms to safeguard investors

Wage bill of listed pvt. companies up 17% at Rs 11.5 trn in FY23: Report

HDFC's exit creates an opportunity for wholesale NBFCs in debt market

Companies feel the heat of an unusual summer; demand drops for coal, ACs

Space beyond Chandrayaan: Will Artemis Accords be a game-changer for India?

Topics :low cost airlinesTata groupAir Indiaair india expressVistara AirlinesVistara and AirAsia IndiaAir Asia IndiaDecodedExplained

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story