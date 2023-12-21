Delhi airport to have multi-modal transport hub near Aerocity: Operator

The Delhi airport is planning to establish a multi-modal transport hub – integrating bus, metro and air services -- near Aerocity to ensure convenience to passengers, said its operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Thursday.

"The hub will be well connected with an interstate bus terminus (ISBT), the upcoming phase 4 line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the proposed passenger transport centre (PTC) and the proposed rapid rail transit system (RRTS) station, including the station for automated passenger mover (APM) near the GMR Aerocity," said DIAL in a statement.

Currently, there is no proper facility for parking these interstate buses at Delhi Airport. "Therefore, this proposed facility will immensely help all the passengers coming from adjoining interstate cities to catch international flights," it added.



The proposed airport ISBT will have passenger amenities matching airport standards. It will have the user facilities like retail, food outlets, EV charging, transit facilities, comfortable waiting areas, ambience, waiting hall, business centre, internet/Wi-Fi services, and souvenir shops.

Passengers coming to Delhi Airport by buses run by state transport undertakings and private operators, from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand would be able to alight here and use any other mode of transport like APM or metro to reach the terminal to catch their flights, it mentioned.

Currently, after disembarking at Delhi Airport, many travellers proceed to their respective destinations in these states using either a bus, which they have to catch from ISBT at Kashmere Gate and Anand Vihar, or by train, it noted.

The Delhi airport handles about 8,374 flights per week, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

The ISBT would be able to handle around 50 buses and be developed in a phased manner through a suitable model, which would be decided after the designs are finalized, it stated.