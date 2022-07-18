What is digital piracy?

-
Jumping a red light and downloading movies or series from Torrent and a myriad of other websites are both illegal, and punishable under the law. But how many of us think twice before hitting that tab to download copyrighted content?
Over a decade ago, pirated PC games were all the rage and Delhi’s infamous Palika Bazaar did brisk business by selling them. A set of CDs used to cost from Rs 500 to Rs 30, depending on who you are-- a confused newcomer or a repeat visitor who has struck a chord with the shopkeepers.
Now, in the digital age, piracy is prevalent as consumers look to dodge the charges demanded by premium streaming sites or catch the latest cricket match or big-screen release for free.
So, what exactly is digital piracy? The term refers to the illegal copying or distribution of any copyrighted material through the internet. Primarily, it has a negative impact on the revenues of creative industries -- like film, TV, publishing, music and gaming.
According to DataProt, the annual global revenue losses from digital piracy are anywhere between $40 billion and $97 billion for the world's movie industries.
According to a joint report published by Akamai and MUSO, India ranked third in consuming pirated content in 2021. Between January 2021 and September 2021, India recorded 6.5 billion visits to piracy websites, after the US at 13.5 billion and Russia at 7.2 billion.
It might appear to be a victimless crime, but the criminals operating these pirate websites can sometimes be a part of dangerous organised crime groups who use your money for committing far more serious offences.
