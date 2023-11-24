Delhi LG okays scheme to regulate transport aggregators, delivery providers

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a scheme for the regulation and licensing of delivery service providers and aggregators offering passenger transport services in the national capital, officials said on Friday.

The scheme also paves the way for bike taxis and mandates that the transport aggregators should onboard electric two-wheelers for passenger services.

"The file pertaining to the the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023 has been approved. The policy is likely to be notified soon," said an official.

This scheme was cleared by the Delhi government on October 18 and its file was submitted to the LG. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the scheme "marks a significant milestone in Delhi's fight against pollution".

The scheme intends to bring the aggregator platforms under the ambit of the government to ensure the safety of the passengers and customers. It mandates commercial vehicle fleets to ensure a phased conversion to electric mobility to reduce air pollution and enhance green mobility.

Under the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme-2023, the entire vehicle fleet of all the aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities in Delhi has to transition to electric by April 1, 2030.

The target for introduction of EVs in the new fleet of aggregators has been set at 100 per cent for two-wheelers. Aggregators with three-wheelers have to achieve the target of 10 per cent EVs in their new fleet within six months of the implementation of the scheme, 50 per cent in two years and 100 per cent in four years.

The aggregators with four-wheelers have to achieve the target of 5 per cent EVs in new fleet in six months, 50 per cent in three years and 100 per cent in five years.

For delivery service providers, the scheme has set the EV targets in new fleet of two-wheelers and three-wheelers at 10 per cent in six months, 50 per cent in two years and 100 per cent in four years. Those with four-wheelers have to achieve the target of 5 per cent EVs in new fleet in six months, 50 per cent in three years and 100 per cent in five years.

Aggregators will be permitted to operate electric vehicle-only bike taxi services, with operational guidelines outlined in the scheme.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had notified the Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregator (Premium Buses) Scheme, 2023, marking a historic milestone in India's transportation sector, the government said in an official statement Tuesday.