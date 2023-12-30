Home / Industry / News / Delhi liquor sales log 14% on-year jump in Dec, 45 mn bottles sold: Data

Delhi liquor sales log 14% on-year jump in Dec, 45 mn bottles sold: Data

According to official Excise department data, 3,99,60,509 (3.99 crore) bottles of liquor were sold in December 2022 through a network of 520 shops

According to the data, 19,42,717 (19.42 lakh) bottles were sold on December 24 -- the highest single-day sales during the month this year.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The sale of liquor in Delhi recorded a 14 per cent on-year growth in December, with 4.56 crore bottles sold in the national capital during the month.

According to official Excise department data, 3,99,60,509 (3.99 crore) bottles of liquor were sold in December 2022 through a network of 520 shops.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This year, 4,56,00,135 (4.56 crore) bottles have been sold till December 29 from 635 vends.

Department officials said with two more days to go, a significant surge in sales owing to New Year's celebrations is expected.

According to the data, 19,42,717 (19.42 lakh) bottles were sold on December 24 -- the highest single-day sales during the month this year.

On the same day last year, 14,69,357 (14.69 lakh) bottles were sold.

December 31, 2002, however, witnessed a record sale of 20,30,664 (20.30 lakh) bottles -- the highest single-day sales figure for that month.

The Excise department has also intensified enforcement to check illegal sale of liquor during the festival season.

The department officials said 1,700 litres of non-duty paid liquor meant for sale in other states or procured through duty-free shops but being sold at various bars and restaurants have been seized by the Excise Intelligence Bureau.

"The Excise department has been regularly carrying out inspections of licensed and unlicensed premises to check violations and transportation of illicit liquor into Delhi. During the week before Christmas and the run-up to the new year, we intensified activities and raided 20 licensed premises to curb such violations," the officials said.

The major violations found during the inspections of restaurants included higher-than-permissible seat covers, liquor being served in open areas and also to underage people, and keeping the premises open beyond the permissible time of 1 am.

The officials said patrolling of areas close to Delhi's borders has been intensified and 10 teams deputed to check transportation of illicit liquor.

Eight FIRs have been registered, two persons apprehended and eight vehicles used to smuggle liquor impounded so far, they said.

To facilitate unlicensed premises to serve liquor during New Year parties, the Excise department has issued more than 300 temporary licences, according to the officials.

Also Read

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

New Year 2024: First and last countries on earth to welcome New Year 2024

Companies not too keen to implement Haryana's liquor at workplace policy

Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes

DMCR liquor rule: UP excise dept says only one unsealed bottle allowed

Bengaluru's net office space leasing soars 15 times in Oct-Dec: Report

Registration of properties in Mumbai city may rise 33% in Dec: Report

Centre to launch 2nd version of National Career Service portal in 2024

Boeing asks airlines to inspect 737 MAX planes for possible loose hardware

Logging in: New career path as esports gain recognition in multisport event

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DelhiNew DelhiLiquor saleexcise revenueliquor industry

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story