Department of Posts aims 30% revenue growth in FY26 to ₹17,546 cr: Scindia

The Department of Posts has set a target to achieve 30 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 17,546 crore in the current financial year ending March 31, 2026, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

The minister, after the third quarterly review of the Department of Posts (DoP) said out of six verticals, five posted growth in revenue, while International Mail remained static due to restrictions imposed by the US government.

"This year, 2025-2026, we have a target of Rs 17,546 crore, which means we are targeting a 30 per cent increase in revenues in one fiscal alone from Rs 13,240 crore in FY25," Scindia said.