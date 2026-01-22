Home / Industry / News / Fujiyama commissions ₹300 crore solar cell plant in UP to boost capacity

Fujiyama commissions ₹300 crore solar cell plant in UP to boost capacity

Solar cell
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jan 22 2026 | 2:20 PM IST
Fujiyama Power Systems on Thursday announced commissioning of a 1 gigawatt capacity solar cell plant at Dadri, Uttar Pradesh to strengthen its in-house manufacturing capabilities.

The manufacturing facility has been completed with a total investment of Rs 300 crore, funded through a combination of internal accruals and debt, the company said in a statement.

Solar cell is a key component used to produce solar panels. The government is encouraging solar players to set up cell manufacturing capacities to reduce import dependence.

The company currently operates with a total 1.6 GW of solar panel manufacturing capacity, of which 1.2 GW is located at Dadri.

Fujiyama said the newly added 1 GW solar cell capacity will be utilized entirely for captive consumption.

"Our solar cell manufacturing facility represents a significant step in strengthening manufacturing integration. By bringing solar cell production in-house, we are improving visibility and control across the value chain, reducing reliance on imported cells and improving supply reliability for our solar panel operations," Chairman and Joint Managing Director, Pawan Kumar Garg said.

He said the project has been completed in six months and will manufacture "mono perc DCR" series solar cells which will enable the company to tap into the consumer demand based on government subsidies.

The solar DCR (domestic content requirement) norms mandate that solar projects use solar panels with Made in India components to promote local industry and reduce imports.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

