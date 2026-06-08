Despite growing AI deployment rate, only 6.6% teams use AI tools: Survey

"The difference between the investment and the impact is because of one of three reasons. First is use-case clarity. Just because you've provided AI training, an individual doesn't know what use case they need to use it for. Second, the tech stack may break somewhere because AI is only as good as the data that you feed to it. Third is the relation to either a revenue or a cost metric for the organisation," said Arushee Aggarwal, chief executive officer, upGrad Enterprise.