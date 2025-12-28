Diagnostics chains ramp up labs, centres as demand for testing rises

India’s diagnostics sector is accelerating capacity addition and geographic expansion, as large chains and regional players invest in new laboratories, integrated centres and dense sample collection networks to tap rising demand for preventive, advanced and precision testing.

Dr Lal PathLabs (DLPL), one of the country’s largest diagnostic service providers, currently operates around 300 testing laboratories and more than 6,500 branded sample collection centres across India. The company follows a financial-year-based expansion strategy and continues to prioritise scale and reach.

In FY25, DLPL added 18 new laboratories and close to 900 sample collection centres. For the next calendar year, the company plans to set up another 15 to 20 testing laboratories and add 700 to 800 collection centres. While most new laboratories will be established in new PIN codes to enter underserved and underpenetrated regions, collection centres will be rolled out across both existing towns and new locations to deepen market presence and improve last-mile access.

Shankha Banerjee, chief executive officer, Dr Lal PathLabs, said, “Along with the planned expansion, our ‘Sovaaka’ centre is to be launched in early January, which will provide doctor-curated preventive wellness programmes, integrating comprehensive diagnostics and personalised guidance.” Agilus Diagnostics, meanwhile, said its expansion strategy is increasingly being shaped by rising demand for specialised and genomics-led testing rather than a sharp increase in physical footprint. The company expects the share of genomics and precision diagnostics to rise steadily as it expands its test portfolio across oncology, inherited disorders, transplant immunology and advanced molecular diagnostics. On the network side, Agilus plans to deepen its presence in high-density urban markets such as Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, while also expanding into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities through a hub-and-spoke model supported by regional and national reference laboratories.

The company currently operates over 400 laboratories across India, supported by more than 4,000 customer touchpoints. Over the next year, it plans to add around 10 to 15 new laboratories and approximately 700 sample collection touchpoints as gross additions. As the expansion remains demand-led, the company said clarity on closures or rationalisation is limited at this stage, with further visibility expected by the end of January. Similarly, mid-sized and regional diagnostic players are also stepping up investments, with a sharper focus on integrated diagnostics. Delhi-NCR-based Mahajan Imaging & Labs, which currently operates 15 integrated diagnostic centres and laboratories across Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Jaipur, is planning multiple additions during FY26. The expansion includes a high-end integrated diagnostic and radiology centre in Noida and a nuclear medicine and PET-CT facility on Pusa Road in Delhi, both scheduled to become operational in the fourth quarter of FY26. The company is also setting up a new diagnostic centre in Gurugram with a focus on longevity and wellness.

Kabir Mahajan, chief operating officer, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said, “Our expansion in FY26 will focus on building high-end integrated diagnostic centres that bring together radiology, laboratory medicine, genomics and nuclear medicine under one roof, reflecting the growing preference for comprehensive and faster diagnostic insights.” Alongside strengthening its footprint in NCR, Mahajan Imaging is evaluating entry into select north Indian markets such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Haryana, reflecting growing demand for comprehensive diagnostic services that combine radiology, pathology, genomics and nuclear medicine under one roof. Industry executives believe the expansion push reflects structural shifts in India’s diagnostics market, driven by higher health awareness, increased uptake of preventive testing and growing demand for advanced imaging and specialised tests.

In eastern India, Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostics is pursuing a hub-and-spoke expansion model. The company had 63 centres as of the first half of FY26 and plans to add nine more centres in the second half of the financial year. Looking ahead to FY27, Suraksha aims to add five large centres and 10 smaller centres, expanding horizontally into new states such as Jharkhand, Odisha and Tripura, while also deepening its presence in existing cities. Under this approach, the company typically establishes a large hub centre in an underserved location and then builds a network of smaller centres around it to scale reach and brand visibility.