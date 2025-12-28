New labour codes: ICAI clarifies gratuity, leave accounting rules

Companies would have to recognise the increase in gratuity liability arising from the new labour codes in their interim financial statements and results for the period ending December 31, 2025, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has said in its FAQs on the new labour codes. The Institute said that any change in leave obligation arising from the new labour codes should also be stated as an expense in the Statement of Profit and Loss immediately.

Earlier, gratuity was payable to an employee only if they had completed five years of continuous service. Under the new labour codes, fixed-term employees, which include contracted employees, will be entitled to gratuity on completing one year of service.

“Under AS 15/Ind AS 19, the changes to gratuity benefit resulting from the new labour codes are plan amendments and they are required to be treated as past service costs,” ICAI has clarified. “While these FAQs certainly bring in clarity in terms of accounting treatment-related aspects for various provisions related to gratuity and leave obligations, the larger uncertainty regarding the effective period of calculation of gratuity, inclusion of terms like ESOPs, variable pay, etc, are still left unanswered,” said Anshul Jain, National Leader – Regulatory, PwC India. The government announced the implementation of the four labour codes — the Code on Wages, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; the Code on Social Security, 2020; and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 — on November 21, 2025.