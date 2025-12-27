THINK Gas to cut CNG, PNG prices under PNGRB's revised unified tariff

Leading gas distribution company, THINK Gas formed through the merger of largest private energy player AG&P Pratham and Think Gas has welcomed the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's revised Unified Tariff framework, terming it as a timely and consumer-centric reform.

As per the revised tariff framework, THINK Gas customers in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka are expected to benefit from CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) price reductions of up to Rs 2.50 per kg and domestic PNG (Piped Natural Gas) reductions of up to Rs 5 per standard cubic meter (SCM).

In a statement on Saturday, THINK Gas said it would voluntarily reduce Domestic PNG prices by up to Rs 4 per standard cubic metre (SCM) for customers in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and up to Rs 2.77 per SCM in Rajasthan, even though these states are not yet connected to the National Gas Grid.

To come into effect from January 1, 2026, the new framework by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's revised Unified Tariff framework is expected to significantly reduce pipeline transportation costs for CNG and PNG in regions connected to the National Gas Grid, making natural gas more affordable for households and commuters. Commenting on the occasion, THINK Gas MD and CEO Abhilesh Gupta said, the Petroleum and Natural Gas's progressive and forward-looking reforms would directly benefit households and daily commuters by making CNG and PNG more affordable. "This initiative reinforces PNGRB's commitment to consumer welfare and strengthens the role of natural gas as a clean, reliable and economical fuel. At THINK Gas, we are committed to passing on these benefits to consumers across our authorised areas," he said.