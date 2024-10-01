Digi Yatra to be made available in regional, int'l languages: Official

Digi Yatra, which seeks to provide seamless movement at airport check points, will be made available in regional and international languages, according to a senior official.

The facility is now available at 24 airports and is expected to be rolled out at 4-5 more airports in the coming months.

Digi Yatra Foundation CEO Suresh Khadakbhavi on Tuesday said a pilot project is likely by June next year for connecting two countries with Digi Yatra.

Under the pilot project, foreign citizens will be able to use Digi Yatra.

Speaking at the CAPA India Digital Aviation Summit in the national capital, Khadakbhavi said a campaign will be started to sensitise passengers about the facility.