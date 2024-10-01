Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Digi Yatra to be made available in regional, int'l languages: Official

The facility is now available at 24 airports and is expected to be rolled out at 4-5 more airports in the coming months

Digi Yatra logo
While Digi Yatra is slowly gaining traction, concerns have been expressed in various quarters about the privacy of data of the passengers | Photo: X@DigiYatraOffice
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:59 PM IST
Digi Yatra, which seeks to provide seamless movement at airport check points, will be made available in regional and international languages, according to a senior official.

The facility is now available at 24 airports and is expected to be rolled out at 4-5 more airports in the coming months.

Digi Yatra Foundation CEO Suresh Khadakbhavi on Tuesday said a pilot project is likely by June next year for connecting two countries with Digi Yatra.

Under the pilot project, foreign citizens will be able to use Digi Yatra.

Speaking at the CAPA India Digital Aviation Summit in the national capital, Khadakbhavi said a campaign will be started to sensitise passengers about the facility.

While Digi Yatra is slowly gaining traction, concerns have been expressed in various quarters about the privacy of data of the passengers.

He said Digi Yatra will be made available in regional and international languages.

Based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT), Digi Yatra provides for contactless, seamless movement of passengers at various check points at airports.

A not-for-profit entity, the foundation is the nodal agency for Digi Yatra, which was introduced in December 2022.

The shareholders of the foundation are Airports Authority of India (AAI), Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (HIAL) and Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).


First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

