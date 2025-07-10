Diverse firms earn 50% more profit but inclusion gaps persist, finds study

As more businesses focus on inclusivity, a new study shows that the most diverse companies report 50 per cent higher net profit compared to those with less diversity.

According to HR advisory firm Marching Sheep’s Marching Sheep Inclusion Index 2025, about eight out of 10 industries analysed showed a positive link between having more women in the workforce and stronger profit after tax (PAT).

The annual report, carried out by Marching Sheep’s research and analytics team, looked at data from 840 listed companies across 30 sectors. These included manufacturing, steel, banking and financial services (BFSI), pharmaceuticals, FMCG, infrastructure and information technology.

Lack of inclusion at senior levels Despite some progress, the study found that India Inc is still a long way from being truly inclusive, especially in leadership roles. While there are women on boards due to legal requirements, their presence in key managerial positions remains very low. In fact, over 63.45 per cent of companies surveyed had no women at all in key managerial roles, the study found. The study also found that women make up just 22 per cent of employees in corporate India, significantly lower than the 28 per cent reported in the Periodic Urban Labour Force Survey 2023–24—a gap of six percentage points.