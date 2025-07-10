Chhattisgarh boosts forest foods brand 'JashPure' for wider outreach

The trademark of JashPure, a brand of forest-based food products made by tribal women in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, will be transferred to the state’s industries department for wider marketing.

The transfer from a private company aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for 'vocal for local' manufacturing, said a state government spokesperson. It is expected to improve demand for JashPure products and create employment for tribal women. The industries department will help with investments in production facilities for the products.

JashPure, which is named after Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's home district of Jashpur, makes nutritious and preservative-free food products while generating livelihoods and promoting sustainable development, the spokesperson said.