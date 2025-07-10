Chhattisgarh boosts forest foods brand 'JashPure' for wider outreach

The trademark of JashPure, a brand of forest-based food products made by tribal women in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, will be transferred to the state’s industries department for wider marketing.
The transfer from a private company aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for 'vocal for local' manufacturing, said a state government spokesperson. It is expected to improve demand for JashPure products and create employment for tribal women. The industries department will help with investments in production facilities for the products.
JashPure, which is named after Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s home district of Jashpur, makes nutritious and preservative-free food products while generating livelihoods and promoting sustainable development, the spokesperson said.
The brand has built a diverse range of traditional and health-focused products using mahua and millets. The products are made and packaged by tribal women, who thereby achieve financial independence and preserve the state’s traditional knowledge. JashPure’s reach will expand further through strategic partnerships with private firms, said the spokesperson. In the first phase of the partnership, JashPure products will be sold at five major airport stores in India.
Samarth Jain, who is associated with JashPure’s marketing, said efforts are underway to rebrand mahua beyond its traditional association with liquor and position it as ‘Forest Gold’ or ‘Green Gold.’ According to Jain, the trademark transfer will help JashPure be sold nationwide and abroad, creating fresh opportunities for forest-produce gatherers.