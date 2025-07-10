Tricog, Omron eye 100 mn patient screenings for cardiac health by 2030

Bengaluru-based cardiac care player Tricog Health, in partnership with Japanese electronic device maker Omron Healthcare, has launched KeeboHealth – an advanced connected health platform in the remote cardiac care space. Tricog has also shared plans to screen 73 million more patients to reach 100 million by 2030.

KeeboHealth is a digital health ecosystem that harnesses advanced AI, real-time data analytics, and home-based monitoring to empower both healthcare providers and patients in the effective management of heart conditions.

Moreover, the platform integrates with Omron’s connected devices, such as home ECG monitors, blood pressure monitors, and weighing scales, to deliver personalised care.

Charit Bhograj, CEO and founder of Tricog Health, stated that approximately 3 million Indians die each year due to cardiovascular complications. The company highlighted that its goal is to reduce the mortality rate by 33 per cent through KeeboHealth. ALSO READ: EY launches AI academy to boost GenAI skills across Indian industries “KeeboHealth is more than technology – it’s hope for millions living with heart failure. By continuously analysing patient data and detecting early warning signs, we can deliver timely, tailored interventions, even in regions where access to specialists is limited,” Bhograj added. Tricog told Business Standard that it has raised about $25 million as part of expansion and enhancing its in-house AI-capabilities, over ten years.

Further, Tricog has partnered with six Indian state governments such as Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Bihar, Karnataka and, to expand its AI-system for heart care. On the international front, Tricog also has a presence in the international markets serving South East Asia and East Africa. Commenting on cardiac care, Bhograj highlighted that blood pressure remains a major contributing factor to heart-related issues. He said that the blood pressure monitoring market in the country is substantial, with an estimated 250 million people seeking access. Omron is one of the suppliers of BP monitors in India, along with nebulisers, thermometers, body composition monitors, and TENS (nerve stimulators).

Further, addressing the ongoing debate about COVID vaccines potentially causing heart attacks, Bhograj dismissed it, saying: “No vaccines can cause heart attacks. There might be cases where they can cause allergies. Vaccines are safe. However, COVID has led to the weakening of our immune systems and can lead to heart complications.” Omron has a strong footprint in 130 countries. In India, the device maker recorded a sales growth of 3–4 per cent in financial year 2024 (FY24). Omron opened its manufacturing facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, in March 2025. On the global front, China contributes about 30 per cent of its overall sales, marking a significantly large market.