Six Indian cities rank among Asia-Pacific's top 10 tech talent hubs

Bengaluru hosts the world's largest concentration of data scientists, Hyderabad leads in under-25 tech professionals, and Indian cities now account for 69 per cent of Asia-Pacific's total tech talent

algorithm, artificial intelligence, Technology, data security
Six Indian cities feature in top 10 APAC tech talent hubs | Representative image
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 4:54 PM IST
Six Indian cities — Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai — ranked among the top 10 in the Asia-Pacific for tech talent acquisition, according to Colliers’ Global Tech Markets: Top Talent Locations 2025 report.
 
India now stands alongside China and Japan as one of the only three countries to have cities represented in the global top 10 rankings.
 
In the Asia-Pacific rankings, Singapore was the only non-Indian market included in the top five. Taipei, Sydney and Melbourne were also among the top 10 tech talent markets.
 
The study analysed over 200 global markets, assessing factors such as talent availability, venture capital funding, labour market dynamics, and industry maturity.
 

Largest number of data scientists in Bengaluru

Indian cities now account for 69 per cent of Asia-Pacific’s total tech talent, outpacing other markets in the region. Bengaluru leads with the world’s largest concentration of data scientists, followed closely by Hyderabad with its rapidly growing base of under-25 tech professionals.
 
“India is a powerhouse of tech talent and a key player in the global innovation ecosystem,” said Arpit Mehrotra, managing director of office services in India, Colliers. “High-quality office space, robust IT infrastructure, and cost competitiveness continue to attract global tech companies.”
 

Tech sector drives office space uptake

In the first half of 2025, technology occupiers leased more than 10 million sq ft of Grade-A office space across India’s top seven cities, accounting for 40 per cent of total conventional office leasing. Bengaluru and Hyderabad led the absorption, jointly accounting for nearly 50 per cent of the demand.
 
Technology firms were also the leading players in the flex space market, comprising nearly half of all flex leasing activity in H1 2025.
   

GCCs central to India tech office growth

The growth of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) is a key pillar of India’s tech office story. In the first half of 2025, technology-focused GCCs accounted for 41 per cent of total GCC leasing, amounting to 5.2 million sq ft. Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad alone generated over 85 per cent of this demand.
 
“Tech GCCs in India are steadily evolving from traditional support centres to strategic innovation hubs. As global firms scale and transform, India’s cost advantage and talent quality continue to drive sustained GCC expansion,” said Vimal Nadar, national director and head of research at Colliers India.
 

Young workforce drives tech talent growth

India’s under-25 tech workforce has grown by 9 per cent between 2014 and 2022 — more than 20 times the all-industry average. Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Jakarta are among the top cities benefiting from this youth-driven surge.
   

Top VC markets based in Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region now houses all of the world’s top 10 markets for venture capital deal growth, led by China. While China dominates in overall investment volume, India continues to attract significant global interest due to its cost-effective operations, talent scale, and sector depth.
 
“Asia-Pacific is drawing significant global attention for its unmatched tech talent density and strong venture capital momentum, particularly in India and China,” said Mike Davis, managing director, office services, Asia Pacific at Colliers.

Topics :tech talentApachi-tech citiesTech jobsBengaluruDelhi-NCRChennaiMumbaiPuneHyderabadBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

