Divide and Rule: Rise of fractional ownership in real estate sector

Fractional ownership is at full throttle in Indian real estate across segments driven by factors such as mitigation of high property costs, changing investment preferences, optimal asset utilisation, and transparency, among others. In addition, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) decision to allow the setting up of small and medium Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) is expected to regulate and propel the growth in this segment.

In fractional ownership, a number of investors pool in money to purchase a rent-yielding property being offered by several fractional ownership platforms (or FOPs) in the open market. Ownership, profit, and capital appreciation are distributed among the shareholders.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Multiple industry reports indicate that the market size of fractional ownership properties in the country is increasing at an annualised rate of 10.5 per cent and is expected to expand to $8.9 billion in 2025.

“Fractional ownership is considered a safe investment due to its ability to address two significant issues: making real estate assets financially accessible and ensuring optimal asset utilisation. Choosing the right fractional ownership platform requires thorough due diligence,” said Saurabh Vohara, founder and CEO, ALYF, a Mumbai-based proptech startup.

Mentioning the growth drivers in fractional ownership, ALYF said that the increasing demand is driven by the current expensive and high-maintenance nature of real estate ownership.



Commenting on the recent Sebi framework, Vohara said that while formal regulations are pending, regulatory body's consultation paper and informal approval suggest a positive stance. “The regulations appear to be supportive and promising, instilling confidence in potential customers,” he said.



Bengaluru-based fractional ownership firm Strata said that similar to REITs, fractional ownership involves multiple investors focusing on individual assets. Firms analyse market trends, list assets with growth potential, and form Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for managing investments, for commercial properties with lease agreements of three years or more. Additionally, flexible exit options are provided by FOPs on their platform allowing investors to either sell their stake to an existing pool or source an external buyer.

“Specialty commercial properties with extended lease terms can yield up to 8-10 per cent rental returns, translating to an impressive 16-20 per cent internal rate of return over five years. Investors can diversify across asset sub-classes like offices, warehouses, retail space, etc. They get regular monthly rental income on the investments made which acts as passive income for the investors,” said Sudarshan Lodha, co-founder and CEO, Strata.



With the upcoming regulatory guidelines, fractional ownership has become one of the safest bets to place in the commercial real estate space.



“The industry and its players are taking utmost care with regulatory processes and compliance which is in turn boosting investors' and suppliers' confidence in the space. We recently gave a full exit to all the investors for one of our warehousing assets which was in Jaipur. We provided an ROI of 13-14 per cent on that with 5.72 per cent capital appreciation,” Lodha added.

Strata also said that investors are increasingly drawn to the rapidly growing real estate market, particularly in the commercial sector. Fractional ownership has emerged as an appealing avenue offering attractive returns and stability.



“Upon the introduction of fractional ownership of real estate, investors were intrigued and eagerly explored this new avenue,” Lodha said.



WiseX, a Delhi-based investment platform, believes fractional ownership gives retail investors an opportunity to participate who are otherwise deprived of institutional grade investments.



“Typically retail investors are deprived of institutional grade investment opportunities and are forced to earn a mere 2-3 per cent rental income from the investment in residential real estate. To accelerate the growth of fractional ownership in India’s real estate market, a focused approach is crucial. Raising awareness and educating investors is key as informed decisions drive market confidence,” said Aryaman Vir, CEO, WiseX.

“Strong regulatory support, enforced by bodies like Sebi, provides a secure and legally sound framework, enhancing investor trust. Some of the provisions in these regulations might initially appear as hurdles, but they are essential for long-term benefits. As a leader in this sector, we are committed to maintaining transparency, reliability, and convenience for our investors. These efforts are fundamental to our role in shaping and expanding the fractional ownership market in India,” Vir added.

