Home / Industry / News / DLAI appoints Hemachandra, Prasad as independent directors to board

DLAI appoints Hemachandra, Prasad as independent directors to board

The appointment of independent directors will ensure stakeholder interests are represented and the association's operations are in compliance with relevant regulations, DLAI said

Ajinkya Kawale Pune
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 8:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI), an industry association for digital lenders, appointed Meena Hemachandra and Alok Prasad as independent directors to its Board on Monday.

The appointment of independent directors will ensure stakeholder interests are represented and the association's operations are in compliance with relevant regulations, DLAI said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Their role would include assisting the board in fulfilling its fiduciary duties, providing independent judgement and constructive challenge on strategic decisions, monitor and evaluating the performance and accountability of executive management and the board committees, among others.

Hemachandra is a former executive director of supervision, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and Prasad is the former CEO of MFin; an umbrella body of microfinance institutions (MFIs).

Meanwhile, Fintech associations are anticipating the criteria for eligibility of a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) to include aspects such as the strength of a firm's board governance, legal structure, financial stability, and operational systems.

“The core eligibility criterion may revolve around the legal form of the firms and strength of board governance. Other aspects such as financial stability and operational systems may also play an important role in the final selection process,” said Jatinder Handoo, CEO, DLAI.

He added that the association is expecting the RBI to come up with a communication soliciting interest for SRO application from eligible applicants either by the end of the calendar year or early 2024.

An SRO is a non-governmental organisation that acts as a bridge between industry players and the regulator, and sets standards for the conduct of entities operating in the country. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had urged fintech companies to establish an SRO during a speech in September.

Fintech companies believe an SRO can consolidate multiple stakeholders on the back of a framework of common standards. 

"Implementing an SRO structure is instrumental in averting excessive regulation while introducing an additional layer of oversight and communication,” said Madhusudan Ekambaram, co-founder and CEO, KreditBee, a digital lending company.  

“The SRO framework unifies stakeholders by establishing common standards, drawing authority from its membership base and market players. However, to establish legitimacy and credibility, the SRO's efforts necessitate a regulatory framework and recognition from regulatory bodies," Ekambaram said.

Earlier, the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) adopted an upgraded code of conduct to strengthen customer protection measures among the association's members and the fintech digital lending industry in September.

It said the association has a two-layer framework for member companies to take responsibility for complying with the code of conduct and agree to scrutiny by FACE for compliance reasons as a way to ensure enforcement.

On similar lines, DLAI said it plans to focus on strengthening the compliance and governance for its members and increasing efforts to educate end users or customers about fintech companies.

“We will continue to push for regulatory compliance and compliance with DLAI’s Code of Conduct and support young fintechs through workshops and training. We are also working with our members to develop and implement a stronger customer grievances redressal system, which will be universal across different products being offered by digital lending firms,” Handoo said. 

Ekambaram said striking a balance between profitability and maintaining a customer-centric focus would be a challenge in the self-regulation of the fintech sector.

“The impartial role of regulators becomes paramount in this context, ensuring that industry players navigate this delicate equilibrium. In essence, the SRO framework not only prevents regulatory excess but also fosters collaboration, standardisation, and credibility in the dynamic landscape of fintech lending, with regulators serving as key facilitators in upholding the industry's integrity and customer-centric principles," he added.

Also Read

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

Electric buses to account up to 13% of new bus sales by FY25: ICRA

Vistara flight from Kolkata to Delhi diverted due to air traffic congestion

After Air India, IndiGo launches AI-powered chat assistant for customers

Delhi airport to use predictive analysis, AI-based solutions to improve ops

Solar installations in India fall 47% to 5.6 GW during Jan-Sep: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fintech sectorRBIIndian banking sectorFinancial Technologies

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story