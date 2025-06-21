Home / Industry / News / Govt launches ₹2.3-cr startup scheme to boost rooftop solar installations

Govt launches ₹2.3-cr startup scheme to boost rooftop solar installations

This innovation challenge aims to identify and support breakthrough solutions for India's rooftop solar and distributed renewable energy ecosystem

solar energy, solar, solar panel
Applicants will compete for a total prize pool of Rs 2.3 crore, including Rs 1 crore for 1st prize, Rs 50 lakh for 2nd, Rs 30 lakh for 3rd, and 10 consolation prizes of Rs 5 lakh each (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Saturday announced the launch of a Rs 2.3-crore startup innovation challenge with an aim to accelerate rooftop solar installation and renewable energy adoption in the country.

This innovation challenge aims to identify and support breakthrough solutions for India's rooftop solar and distributed renewable energy ecosystem, a ministry statement said.

It is being implemented under the aegis of MNRE with support from the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), and in coordination with StartUp India, DPIIT.

According to the statement, the Innovative Projects Start-Up Challenge on Rooftop Solar (RTS) and Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) Technologies was launched during the National Conference on Skill Development for the Renewable Energy Workforce.

The challenge seeks applications from innovators and startups in India, focusing on four key categories to boost renewable energy adoption -- affordability, resilience, inclusivity and environmental sustainability.

The challenge is open for a wide range of startups in green tech, IoT, AI, blockchain, construction, energy hardware, fintech, and waste management.

Applicants will compete for a total prize pool of Rs 2.3 crore, including Rs 1 crore for 1st prize, Rs 50 lakh for 2nd, Rs 30 lakh for 3rd, and 10 consolation prizes of Rs 5 lakh each.

Winners will also get incubation support, pilot implementation opportunities, and mentorship from domain experts and investors, facilitated by MNRE and NISE.

The deadline for submitting entries is August 20 and the winners will be announced on September 10. Applications can be submitted through the startup India's Website: https://www.startupindia.gov.in.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

