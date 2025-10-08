India aims to secure 10% of global 6G patents: Telecom minister Scindia

India aims to secure 10 per cent of global 6G patents in the telecommunications space as the country evolves into a digital flagbearer on the global stage, Union Minister for Telecommunications Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

Speaking during the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Scindia said India’s ambitions extend far beyond ensuring universal 5G coverage or exploring the technology’s use cases.

“The day is not far when people will say that the world depends on India. I appeal to all of you today: design here, solve here, scale for everywhere. India innovates, and the world transforms,” he said.

India’s Satcom market to triple by 2033 Scindia said the satellite communications (Satcom) market, currently worth $4 billion, is expected to triple to $15 billion by 2033. He announced that the government would invest ₹900 crore in a satellite communications monitoring facility, which will function as an advanced centre to safeguard the country’s data resources and spectrum assets. “India will not only deliver the fastest satellite rollout in the world but also redefine what Satcom means for humanity. We have done it before with 5G—the fastest rollout globally in just 20 months. I promise we will do it again,” Scindia said.

Telecom exports, PLI impact, and job creation During a panel discussion later in the day, Scindia said India’s telecom exports had surpassed ₹18,000 crore for the 2024–25 financial year. “The Prime Minister’s resolve through the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has resulted in close to ₹91,000 crore of new production, ₹18,000 crore of exports, and the creation of 30,000 new jobs,” he said. The minister said India’s telecom sector would continue building sovereign capacity in chip design, satellite backhaul, and AI-native networks, enabling the country to become a technology architect rather than just a consumer. 6G: India’s next frontier