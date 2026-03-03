Domestic companies reduce gas supply to industries after Qatar outage
Qatar halted its liquefied natural gas production on Monday, as Iran continued to strike Gulf countries in retaliation for Israeli and US strikes against it
Indian companies on Tuesday reduced natural gas supplies to industries in anticipation of tighter supply from the West Asia after top producer Qatar halted production, four industry sources with knowledge of the matter said.
The sources declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Qatar halted its liquefied natural gas production on Monday, as Iran continued to strike Gulf countries in retaliation for Israeli and US strikes against it. The attacks have also halted oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, driving up global energy prices and shipping costs.
India, the world's fourth largest buyer of LNG, relies heavily on the West Asia for its imports.
First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 1:06 PM IST