36 of Maharatna, Navratnas don't have minimum independent directors: Report

A large number of Maharatna and Navratna companies have lagged in several corporate governance parameters, including the minimum number of independent directors, women directors, succession planning, and lack of shareholder satisfaction surveys, among others.

Maharatna and the Navratna companies by Excellence Enablers Private Limited, found that 36 companies had less than the prescribed minimum independent directors in FY25 and 17 companies had no women directors on their Boards. The fifth Annual Corporate Governance Survey, covering theand thecompanies by Excellence Enablers Private Limited, found that 36 companies had less than the prescribed minimum independent directors in FY25 and 17 companies had no women directors on their Boards.

The Companies Act, 2013 prescribes that every listed public company should have at least one-third of the total number of directors as independent directors.

“It is our expectation that if PSUs are not exempted from the provisions applicable to private companies, there would be value addition, leading to better corporate governance,” the report said. The report noted that while the presence of a woman ID on Boards has been mandated, there is no similar provision to facilitate women executives graduating to Board positions. “This can happen only if a sufficient number of women are provided with appropriate career progression in the organisation,” the report said. The report highlighted that since FY22 nominee directors and executive directors have not been paid sitting fees, while noting that if directors are expected to commit quality time and contribute to improving corporate performance, it is necessary to compensate them appropriately for attending meetings.

The report has also suggested that since IDs are not entitled to stock options, they can be compensated only through sitting fees and profit-linked commission. The study has relied on the annual reports, stock exchange filings and website disclosures of these companies to examine parameters that impact on, and manifest, the corporate governance standards of companies. The study found that 21 companies did not disclose any details relating to succession planning in the previous four financial years from FY22 to FY25. According to the SEBI LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the Board of Directors of the listed entity shall satisfy itself that plans are in place for orderly succession for appointment to the Board of Directors and senior management.

“In the absence of a robust succession planning process, the sudden departure of a Board member or key/senior management personnel could be disruptive,” the study said. The study made a case for a hybrid model for conducting annual general meetings (AGMs) to promote in-person interaction, noting that 36 companies had held virtual AGMs and only three had physically met in FY25, broadly in line with the trend in the last four years. In FY25, seven directors had zero attendance in Board meetings, with the report suggesting that the question of discontinuing the appointment of directors who had zero attendance in the previous financial year should be seriously considered.

“Post the special dispensation given during the Covid years, companies have developed a comfort level with having only virtual AGMs. The advantages of having an in-person AGM have been resultantly ignored,” the report said. Of the 40 Maharatna and Navratna companies surveyed, 32 failed to comply with SEBI regulations requiring listed entities to submit a secretarial compliance report for the financial years starting in 2022 through 2025. Four were unlisted companies, to whom the provisions did not apply. The secretarial compliance report provides a snapshot of the history and the status of compliance, and points to matters that are pending for management’s action. According to SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, every listed entity is required to submit the report to stock exchanges within sixty days from the end of each financial year.