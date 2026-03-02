Japan, South Korea flag regulatory hurdles for their steel firms in India

Japan and South Korea on Monday raised concerns that regulatory measures were affecting their steel companies in India, even as the countries reiterated their commitment to expand investments.

There attended an interactive session organised by the Ministry of Steel ahead of the Bharat Steel 2026 event.

Speaking at the session, Japan’s Deputy Chief of Mission Takashi Ariyoshi said Japanese companies were very active in India but also facing some “real” problems. “One instance is the Quality Control Order (QCO) for intermediate steel products. Although the final products have already been certified, because of QCO, additional certification was required for intermediate steel,” he added.

Ariyoshi also flagged issues caused by anti-dumping duties on coke exports to India. “Japan is exporting coke, which is not produced in India. This export does not affect the internal market of India, but because of these anti-dumping measures, the Japanese steel industry is really facing problems,” he said. Speaking at the same event, South Korea’s representative highlighted similar regulatory friction, stating that Korean firms usually enjoy good business conditions in India but encounter regulatory hurdles from time to time. The concerns were raised even as both countries outlined major investment commitments. Ariyoshi highlighted that Nippon Steel Corporation is expanding its Hazira plant in Gujarat with an investment of around ₹1.1 trillion and has decided to build a new steel plant in Uttar Pradesh.