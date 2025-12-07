Domestic defence production hits ₹1.51 trillion, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India is witnessing a paradigm shift in defence manufacturing, from being an import-dependent nation to an emerging producer-exporter.

He said the country once lacked a robust system to manufacture arms and equipment domestically, but sustained efforts over the last decade have reversed that situation.

"Due to our hard work in the last 10 years, our defence production, which was approximately Rs 46,000 crore in 2014, has now grown to a record Rs 1.51 lakh crore. Our defence exports, which were less than Rs 1,000 crore 10 years ago, have now reached nearly Rs 24,000 crore," Singh said after inaugurating 125 strategically significant infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) here.

Spread across the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, and seven states including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Mizoram, these projects -- 28 roads, 93 bridges and four miscellaneous works -- have been completed at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore. Lauding the BRO for making great progress in technological innovation, Singh asserted that advanced engineering methods are accelerating the completion of infrastructure projects. He made special mention of BRO's adoption of Class-70 modular bridges indigenously developed in partnership with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) vision. "The successful construction of these modular bridges at several forward locations is a powerful example of how indigenous technology is transforming infrastructure in border areas. These bridges, completely designed and manufactured in India, mark a significant milestone in India's engineering self-reliance," he said.