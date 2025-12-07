Netflix-Warner Bros deal may squeeze India's OTT platforms over time

India’s broadcaster-based streaming platforms such as ZEE5 and Sun NXT, along with regional platforms, are likely to see an impact as competition could further increase from Netflix and JioHotstar, after the US-based streaming giant said it would acquire Warner Bros. following its separation from Discovery Global.

Apart from limiting the ability of other OTT platforms to scale in the country, industry experts said the move may also put pressure on production houses to increase production value and storytelling quality. As a result, regional streaming players may have to differentiate further through niche genres or local-language content.

As per Elara Capital, the development may also drive new partnerships involving smaller or niche OTT platforms with broadcaster-led OTT platforms or Amazon, as players look to survive amid rising dominance of Netflix and JioStar.

“With JioStar holding a monopoly in sports, this acquisition will position Netflix as the platform with the strongest recall for movies, originals and global TV content, significantly deepening its catalogue beyond any other competitor,” said Karan Taurani, executive vice-president of Elara Capital. “This may help Netflix raise ARPUs (average revenue per user) in a price-sensitive market like India over the near term, supported by a wider content slate and deeper catalogue. Overall, this is negative for linear TV broadcasters such as Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and Sun TV, as competing OTT platforms become larger with deeper content offerings, leaving limited headroom for broadcaster OTT expansion,” he added.

ZEEL has about 15 per cent, and Sun TV has around 10 per cent of its revenue coming from its streaming segment. This consolidation may challenge their medium-term growth prospects. For ZEEL, it may further delay profitability plans for ZEE5, while Sun NXT is already profitable due to investments in original content, Taurani said. Suniel Wadhwa, co-founder and director, Karmic Films, said that while this is a landmark deal globally, its impact on India would be gradual over 12 to 24 months post-deal closure, towards a more bipolar streaming ecosystem. What is the Netflix-Warner Bros. deal and when could it close?

This comes after Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery entered into a definitive agreement on Friday, under which Netflix will acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO, for an enterprise value of about $82.7 billion, or $72 billion in equity value. The deal is anticipated to close after Warner Bros. Discovery separates its Global Networks division, Discovery Global, into a publicly traded firm, which is expected to be completed in Q3 CY2026. Through the deal, Netflix will get access to franchises such as DC Universe, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and The Wizard of Oz, among others. The companies have not yet stated how HBO Max content will be integrated with Netflix.

How does this change the competitive equation in India’s streaming market? Currently, Netflix is the market leader in India’s SVOD (subscription video on demand) segment with about 30 per cent market share. JioStar’s JioHotstar is the second-largest player in the AVOD (advertising video on demand) market, with approximately 25 per cent market share, after YouTube. Taurani said this development will enable both players to become even larger in terms of size and scale, leveraging competitive advantages in entertainment and sports, respectively. For Netflix, the acquisition could increase movie and content production capabilities, potentially resulting in higher film production activity in India for both direct-to-OTT releases and theatrical films. Additionally, Taurani said the importance of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will rise further for JioStar, adding that the conglomerate will have to retain its IPL digital media rights in the 2028 auction if it wants to maintain dominance in the country’s streaming market.

“Netflix’s potential entry into advertising in India may now have a more adverse impact on large-scale AVOD players like JioStar, given Netflix’s broader and stronger entertainment content catalogue,” Taurani said. What are cinemas and producers saying about the deal’s impact on theatres? The acquisition of one of the world’s leading studios by a dominant streaming platform that has historically deprioritised theatrical releases poses direct competition and economic threat to India’s theatrical and broader film economy, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) said in a statement. “The Indian theatrical market thrives on choice, scale, and cultural diversity. Warner Bros. has historically been a key partner to Indian cinemas, contributing consistently to our release calendar with successful global and local titles,” said Kamal Gianchandani, president of MAI, adding that Netflix has made it clear through its limited and restrictive approach to theatrical releases that it does not believe in the cinema-first model.

“If this acquisition proceeds, the risk is two-fold: a meaningful reduction in high-quality content for cinemas and the potential for shortened or non-existent theatrical windows. This would inevitably impact revenues, limit consumer choice, and weaken the broader ecosystem of film production, distribution, and exhibition in India,” he added. Wadhwa also said the consolidation could reshape India’s windowing and rights negotiations. With Netflix controlling both first-run and library titles, studios and distributors in India may need to rethink pay-TV deals, satellite windows and even theatrical licensing for Hollywood content. He added that it may introduce a new pricing benchmark, and over time, India may see a realignment of how international films flow into theatres and broadcast networks.