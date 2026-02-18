DoT orders Navi Mumbai Airport to allow telecom firms to establish networks

DoT has sought compliance under the Right of Way Rules under the Act, specifying that the airport was a public entity. The move comes at a time when hundreds of flyers complained of the absence of mobile network connectivity at the airport, which emanated from the airport operator mandating telcos to use its own in-building network at charges that telcos termed unreasonably high.

DoT has clarified that NMIAL is a “public entity” under the Telecommunications Act 2023 and has asked Adani Airport Holdings Limited to grant Right of Way (RoW) permissions within the airport premises to licensed telecom service providers to set up network infrastructure. The directions seeking compliance with the Act and the rules have been issued in a letter dated 16 February to the Adani group company, following representations from the industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), where carriers had raised concerns regarding NMIAL not granting RoW permissions to telcos directly and instead asking them to use its in-building network at unreasonably high charges.

“It is clarified that, in terms of the Telecommunications Act 2023 rules framed thereunder, Navi Mumbai International Airport qualifies as ‘public entity’ for the purpose of the said Act,” the letter noted. A copy of the communication was seen by Business Standard. The DoT added that the Telecommunications Act 2023, read with the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules 2024, provides a statutory framework for grant of permissions for in-building telecom networks, and mandates “non-discriminatory, fair and transparent processing” of RoW applications within the prescribed timelines and functions. “In lieu of the above, you are requested to ensure compliance with provisions of Telegraph Act 2023 and RoW permissions within your premises and take necessary action to facilitate establishment of telecom infrastructure in accordance with the statutory framework,” the letter stated.

NMIAL and AAHL are yet to respond to queries from Business Standard. Telcos, represented by COAI, had asked for DoT intervention after the airport operator asked carriers to pay Rs 92 lakh per month per operator to deploy network infrastructure and mobile connectivity. They said these charges were grossly disproportionate to the underlying cost of related infrastructure and significantly exceeded the capital and operating expenditure ordinarily required for deployment of an independent in-building solution network. Telcos had also asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to take steps by creating a cost-based pricing framework, including ceilings for in-building telecom infrastructure on public or captive premises such as metro stations and airports.